The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda's Mothers To be Played by Koel Purie and Tara Sharma

Ever since Joya Akhtar unveiled the first look of her upcoming adaptation of The Archies, it has piqued the interest of the fans. It will see the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, along with others. Besides the three celeb kids, the series also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Now, according to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Koel Purie and Tara Sharma will be playing Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s mothers, respectively.

For the uninitiated, Puri is the daughter of Aroon Purie who made her debut with the film Everybody Says I’m Fine!. She was then seen in films like The Zoya Factor, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee and White Noise. Tara, on the other hand, made her debut with the film Om Jai Jagadish, which starred Agastya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Agastya will be playing the role of protagonist Archie Andrews, while Suhana will play Veronica Lodge, and Khushi Kapoor will be playing Betty Cooper. Mihir is going to play the role of Jughead Jones. It is yet to be disclosed what roles will be played by other cast members including Vedang, Yuvraj, and Dot.

Set in the 1960s, the first look of The Archies offers a glimpse into the world that Zoya Akhtar promises to bring to life for audiences around the world. The series will stream on Netflix and comes from Akhtar’s Tiger Baby Films. Described as a “musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult," the Indian adaptation of The Archie comics promises a coming of age tale.

