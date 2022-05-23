The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Pose After Dance Rehearsals, Check These BTS Stills

The Archies star Suhana Khan celebrated her 22nd birthday today, and on her special day, choreographer Caesar Gonsalves of the Bosco-Caesar duo dropped some BTS stills from their dance rehearsals. The photos show the cast members including Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others posing after their rehearsals. Sharing the montage of photos, the choreographer wrote, “#birthdaygirl #archies #tigerbaby #teambcdc #netflixindia #teamarchies - wishing @suhanakhan2 a very happy birthday with lots of love and luck always and forever from Team BCDC."

Take a look at the post:

Suhana took to the comment section to thank him and drop heart emojis on the post. She wrote, “Thank you!!❤️❤️💘"

Suhana also gave a glimpse of her 22nd birthday bash yesterday. Taking to her Instagram Story section, she shared a photo of her two-tired chocolate birthday cake, right before cutting it. The next story saw a room’s ceiling filled with metallic balloons of pretty colours. Suhana’s mother Gauri and best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, too, shared throwback photos with her to wish her on her birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will also see the debut of Sridevi’s daughter Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya. The cast also consists of Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

