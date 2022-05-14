The Archies Teaser: Gauri Khan Proudly Says 'You Did It Suhana'; Arjun Kapoor Turns Cheerleader for Khushi

The Archies teaser was released on Saturday, introducing Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. While Amitabh has already given his blessings, Gauri was evidently proud of her daughter’s debut.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared The Archies teaser and congratulated her. “Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!" Gauri wrote. Suhana took to the comments section and sent her love to Gauri. “I love youuu," she replied to the post.

Sussanne Khan also turned cheerleader for Suhana. “Omggggg this is brilliant!!! @suhanakhan2 u are soooo faaaaabbb darling doll," she wrote. Ananya Panday also dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was on the moon following the release of the poster and teaser. Sharing the poster, the Dhadak actress wrote, “CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!! If this isn’t THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there’s no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies!"

Speaking about Khushi’s debut, Janhvi added, “And my sister!!! @khushi05k I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine ❤️ I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kisses." Khushi replied, “I LOVE YOU."

Boney Kapoor shared The Archies poster and teaser as well and wrote, “Great bunch of youthful actors, sky is the limit for all of you working on this iconic venture, you cud not have asked for a better start to your careers, Zoya & her team are a dream to work, they settle for nothing less than perfect."

“Amazing First look of Archie’s Gang. My Blessings, Best wishes and loads of Good luck for the Grandest success ever to @Zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @dotandthesyllables @ArchieComics #Netflix_in #Dot #Kushi05k #suhanakhan2 #AgastyaNanda @vedangraina @yuvrajmenda #TheArchies," the filmmaker added.

Arjun Kapoor also turned cheerleader for Khushi. Sharing the poster on his Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “What a perfect throwback to the comics! (Khushi), you can’t even imagine how excited I am for this! All the best to the entire team of #TheArchies."

For the unversed, The Archies is an iconic comic book that capsules the adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie. The comic has been adapted on celluloid a couple of times, with the most famous adaptation being Riverdale.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

