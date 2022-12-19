The Archies Wrapped: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda Cut Cute Cake; Zoya Akhtar Calls Them 'Best Cast'

The Archies film has officially wrapped! The film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, among others. On Monday, Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures to reveal that they’ve wrapped the filming of The Archies. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

In the pictures, Zoya along with the cast of the movie was seen cutting a three-tier cake to celebrate the film’s wrap. In another, the cast and crew came together for a picture while a banner behind them read, “Sing out! For Christmas is here." They were all seen wearing Archies-printed tees as well. Sharing the pictures, Zoya wrote, “Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude ♥️."

The post received much love from many, including Agastya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, who dropped heart emojis to show their love, Zoya’s mother Honey Irani wrote, “Congratulations and all the best to the entire team (two thumbs up emojis)." Farhan Akhtar added, “Congratulations team Archie’s."

The first teaser of The Archies was released earlier this year and it received mixed reactions. While some were pleasantly intrigued by the Indian adaptation of the comic, others were quite conflicted as they found it not-so-relatable and Western in the context of the Indian milieu. Now, the director has come forward to quash such speculations.

In a conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater, the Zindagi Na Milega Dobara director shared, “We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can’t wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale."

Zoya Akhtar added, “The story revolves around the interpersonal relationship within the seven characters and their shenanigans. I tried to retain the original vibe of the comic, but did feel a lot of pressure since Riverdale had already come out. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can’t wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale."

