The Bachlor Alum Colton Underwood Announces Engagement to Jordan C. Brown: 'I'm Extremely Happy!'

The Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood has gotten engaged to political strategist, Jordan C. Brown. The 30-year-old star recently took to Instagram and announced his engagement with Jordan by sharing shared a photo of the duo, along with a sweet note for his life partner.

Underwood has also confirmed the happy news to People Magazine and revealed how he is extremely happy to have the special milestone during their getaway at Big Sur.

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible," said Colton as he expressed his delight to People about his engagement.

Advertisement

Colton also shared a heart-warming post on his Instagram handle, as he announced the news.

In the picture accompanying the post, we see Underwood with Jordan whereas they happily held hands. In the captions, Colton wrote, “life is going to be fun with you," and added a heart emoticon. As soon as The Bachelor alum shared the post on the photo-and-video-sharing platform, it received a lot of responses, renowned singer Ricky Martin too liked the post. Not just this, Colton’s fans and friends left also took to the comments to congratulate him.

Commenting on Colton’s post, Wells Adams wrote, “You’ve come a long way since our chats at the bar. I’m so happy for your happiness!" The former host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison also chimed into the comments section and penned down a congratulatory message. He wrote, “Congratulations! Love and support you my friend." Full House alum Jodie Sweetin also sent her love adding, “Wonderful my friend!!" The Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale who was previously linked to Colton also sent her love for The Bachelor alum as she commented a string of red heart emoticons on the post.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, in December last year, Underwood became Instagram official with Brown when he celebrated the latter’s birthday with a shout-out on Instagram Stories. Since then, the couple has shared their love for one another on social media.

“This valentines day is a special one. I get to love who I want and I love loving on you. @jordancbrown_," Underwood recently wrote for Valentine’s Day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.