The Banshees of Inisherin Clinches 10 Bafta Nominations, After Winning 3 Golden Globe Awards

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, which premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival, ran on to become a sleeper hit. It has now been nominated for 10 Baftas, building on it’s success at last week’s Golden Globes. There is every indication that the movie will do very well at the upcoming Oscars. The Oscar nominations will be announced in the next few days.

Colin Farrell, who clinched the best-actor award at Venice, was one of the film’s three Golden Globe Awards. He has now received a Bafta nod for his lead performance. Brendan Gleeson has got the Best supporting actor Bafta nomination.

McDonagh is in the Bafta race for director’s trophy. The movie has also got noms for original screenplay and outstanding British movie. His earlier outing, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, won its lead star, Frances McDormand, an Oscar.

Playing out on a remote island just across the Irish coast, The Banshees.. is a haunting story about a broken relationship. Not, though, between two lovers, but two men, who are not in a gay relationship. They are long time buddies, and dot on each other. Farrell essays a dairy farmer, Padraic, and his best friend is Colm (Brenden Gleeson, an equally brilliant piece of acting). While Padraic is a simpleton, who can talk for hours about horse manure, Colm is an artist, writing music and playing the fiddle, and is prone to bouts of depression.

The two are inseparable, till something goes horribly wrong, and the older Colm begins to avoid Padraic. The artist is always in deep thought leaving his younger friend in distress. Padraic nags his sister, Siobhan (Kerry Condon). She says that perhaps Colm does not like him any longer.

As we learn later, Colm does not want to waste his time on earth with a ‘limited man’ like Padraic.

Horrifying as it may sound, every time Padraic tries to connect with Colm, the older guy chops of one of his fingers. How gruesome. But in the midst of all this, the movie regales us with some lighter moments.

