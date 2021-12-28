The Batman Trailer: Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle and The Riddler Wow in 'The Bat and the Cat' Footage

The newest ‘The Batman’ trailer is out and it shows more of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton/The Riddler. By the looks of the trailer, it seems this movie has the potential to overcome Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ or at least match up because we will witness something that we have never seen in Batman movies before, this movie will go deep into Batman’s psychology. We will finally see Batman’s detective side being greatly explored.

The trailer, which is titled “The Bat and the Cat," gives a closer look at The Riddler’s plan to target Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations. A trail of cryptic clues sends the Batman on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters characters such as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Every new trailer gets us more excited and with each one Pattinson wins us over more. Matt Reeves (“The Planet of the Apes" franchise) directed the film from a screenplay by Reeves and Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the “Planet of the Apes" films) and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers.

