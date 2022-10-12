The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Pregnant; Expecting Baby Girl With Ozark Actor Tom Pelphrey

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant! The actress, who played Penny in The Big Bang Theory, took to Instagram and revealed that she is expecting her first baby with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey. She also announced that they are having a baby girl and the actress due in some time in 2023.

She made the announcement by sharing pictures from her pregnancy journey so far and glimpses from the baby’s sex reveal party. The first picture featured Kaley and Tom posing with a piece of cake that had a layer of pink hinting at the sex of the baby. The couple posed with a big smile in the picture that followed.

Tom was then seen posing with a cute onesie with the words ‘love my daddy’ printed on it. In the picture after that, the couple shared a kiss while they held mugs that read, ‘Papa Bear’ and ‘Mama Bear’. Kaley also shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump and holding up the pregnancy test results.

Sharing these pictures, Kaley wrote, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" Tom shared a few similar pictures as well and wrote, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

The couple was flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section. Twilight star Taylor Lautner commented, “Let’s goooooo congrats!!" Hilary Duff wrote, “Yessss!!!!!!"

Fans also joined in to congratulate Kaley. “AHH Congratulations! You had plenty of practice with raising Sheldon…best prep ever. Seriously tho massive congrats x," a fan said. “Congratulations! You’re going to be a great momma bear!" added another. “Congratulations! You’re both going to make such wonderful parents! Sending y’all lots of love & positivity," a third comment read.

Congratulations to the couple!

