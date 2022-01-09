The Big Picture Finale: Karan Johar, Kajol Bring the Curtains Down on Ranveer Singh's Show, Win Rs 50 Lakh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s debut TV quiz show The Big Picture had its grand finale episode aired today and it was graced by filmmaker Karan Johar and Kajol. Ranveer quizzed the duo, who bagged Rs 50 lakhs at the end of the episode. The duo also shared several anecdotes from the films they worked on together like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name is Khan. She also recreated a scene from KKHT where she enacted her character Anjali, and Ranveer said the lines of Shah Rukh Khan.

The episode began with Ranveer giving a ‘shandaar’ welcome to Kajol by greeting her with a lovely rose. As they get the night going, Karan surprised everyone by making the most ‘hatke’ entry on stage by arriving in a rickshaw. Taking a page out of the filmmaker’s notebook, Ranveer welcomed him with a ‘Pooja Thaali’. Karan and Kajol then took on this vibrant visual-based quiz with our host guiding their way around it.

During the quiz, Karan reminisced special moments with Kajol and SRK from the time they were filming Bollywood’s cult classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The director revealed how Kajol was made to wear a headband in the film due to some issues in her wig, and how this look went on to become staunchly popular at the time. Karan sums this up with a pun saying, “Kuch kuch galtiyaan iconic bann jaati hai!"

He also talked about the famous basketball scene in the movie and recalled how the sport had gained popularity among women after the film’s release. Ranveer then decided to recreate the memorable scene by playing a game of hoops with Kajol.

About The Big Picture, the quiz show puts viewers’ knowledge to the test with a series of picture-based questions, with connected players working along in real-time from home with a studio player to win a cash prize. There are a total of 12 questions during the game with the stakes rising with each step. The questions will keep getting difficult at every point as the cash prize rises. Meanwhile, there are no lifelines in the show to help the contestant during time of doubt.

Instead, the contestant in the studio can bring in one partner with him/her ‘Into the Picture’ at any point during the play. The maximum number of partners that can come on board with a contestant will be three but the catch is, the winning prize will have to be split evenly at the end of the game with as many number of partners the contestant has invited to play along at that point in time.

