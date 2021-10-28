The Big Picture: Mumbai Police Join Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif for Diwali Special Weekend

The festival of Diwali is here and it is going to be extra special for Colors The Big Picture, India’s first-ever visual-based quiz show hosted by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The reel will meet real as Mumbai Police joins Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood glamourous star Katrina Kaif for the Diwali weekend special with host Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif gear up for their release ‘Sooryavanshi’ wherein Ranveer Singh also plays a cameo. While on the show, the duo will not only play the quiz but also share many wonderful moments from the making of the film. Making a dhamakedaar entry, the cops will take over the stage and shake a leg to the tunes of ‘Indiawaale’. They will also share some interesting stories of carrying out various missions for the country that will make everyone swell with pride.

A promo from the upcoming episode also showed Katrina’s request to Rohit where she is seen telling him that he should do a film with a female cop in the lead role after Sooryavanshi. Katrina then walks across the stage with a cap worn by police officers and Ranveer says, “Mere zameer mein dum hai, Isiliye meri zaruratein kam hai (My conviction is strong and hence my needs are less)." The following shot shows Ranveer saying, “Bajirao, aaj tak maine bahut dekhe lekin tujh jaisa maine aaj tak nahi dekha (Bajirao, I have seen many people but I have never come across someone like you before)."

The Big Picture, presented by BYJU’S and CoinSwitch and powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank and Cadbury Dairy Milk, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on COLORS and Voot.

