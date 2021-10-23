The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh Critiques Sara Ali Khan's Winking Style in Recent Promo

In the upcoming episode of The Big Picture, actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will be appearing as guests. The quiz show host, actor Ranveer Singh and the actresses indulge in some hilarious shenanigans as promos suggest. In one of the recent promos, Ranveer is seen checking the winking abilities of the Bollywood divas. He made sure that he shared some essential winking tips with the young actresses.

In the video, Ranveer is seen walking around the stage, and Janhvi teases him by saying, “Suniye" and winking at him in a flirtatious manner. When Ranveer asks Sara to do the same act as Janhvi, the 26-year-old actress adds her own style to the wink. Sara also follows suit but with an exaggerated wink which gives off more of a mischievous feel than a flirtatious vibe.

A disappointed Ranveer shared his honest review with Sara and said “What is this? I will tell you the difference." He then reenacts the winks performed by both Sara and Janvi. Talking about Sara’s style of wink, Ranveer says, “She is saying, ‘chal bank se paise churate hain’ (let us go and rob a bank)." Ironically, Ranveer and Sara have also performed together in a song called Aankh Maare for their 2018 movie Simmba. During the promotion of the movie Ranveer had revealed that Sara cannot wink even though the song talks about how the lady winks at her love interest.

The caption of the video posted by Colors TV read, “Seekhiye aankh maarne ke anokhe tarike Janhvi aur Sara ke saath. (Learn the unique way of winking with Janhvi and Sara."

