'The Brutal 1960s': Motion Poster of Shiva Rajkumar-Starrer Vedha Unveiled

The first motion poster of Shiva Rajkumar’s 125th film titled Veda, which is also the fourth collaboration with choreographer-filmmaker A Harsha has been launched. The film’s co-producer Zee Studio shared the motion poster via its Instagram handle and wrote, “Witness the first Motion Poster of the Brutal 1960s #Vedha"

The two minutes thirty-second poster gives a little glimpse into the film. In a dramatic setting, the poster also introduces the title with the tagline — The Brutal 1960s.

Along with being a milestone for the Hattrick hero, the film also marks Shiva Rajkumar’s foray into film production. The film was announced way back in March last year, went on floors on December 6, and is currently in its production phase.

The announcement of the film was accompanied by a first-look poster featuring Shivanna sporting a salt-and-pepper look. The actor has a fierce intense look on his face.

Ganavi Laxman will be seen in the role of the leading lady in the period film, which has a village-themed story. Among others, the cast includes Swetha Changappa and Umashree.

The actor-director of this film had earlier collaborated for films like Bhajarangi, Vajrakaya, and Bhajarangi 2.

Jointly bankrolled by Zee Studios and Geetha Pictures, the technical crew of Sandalwood’s Century Star Shiva Rajkumar starrer consist of Arjun Janya for the film’s music, Yogi G Raj for providing costumes, while, Swamy J is handling cinematography.

On the work front, Shiva Rajkumar has multiple projects lined up. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his 123rd film, Bairagee. Directed by Vijay Milton, the film is gearing up for theatrical release on July 1. Whilst, in the coming days, an update on the actor’s 124th film, Nee Sigoovaregu is also expected.

