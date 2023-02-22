Rajendra Kumar, who was popularly known as the ‘Jubilee Kumar’ during the 1960s, made a special place in the hearts of cine-goers with his amazing performances and several commercially successful films. He ruled the Bollywood film industry for almost four decades. However, he did not achieve success initially. At the beginning of the 1960s, he purchased a bungalow in Mumbai on Carter Road. The property is often called Bhoot Bungalow, which arguably changed his life.

Rajesh Khanna later purchased the same house, and his luck also changed. Today, let us take a look at how the ‘bhoot bungalow’ changed the fortunes of two of the biggest stars that India has seen.

Rajendra Kumar reportedly had only 50 rupees in his pocket when he moved to Mumbai to become an actor. He started as an assistant for director HS Rawail. At that time he used to get Rs 150 as his salary. After this, in the year 1950, his first film Jogan, directed by Kidar Nath Sharma, was released. The movie starred Dilip Kumar and Nargis in the lead role while Rajendra Kumar played a small role. The film was a box office success and became the fourth-highest-earning movie of 1950.

Even after doing the superhit film, he did not get much success or opportunities. As per media reports, when the actor purchased a house on Carter Street in Mumbai during the 60s, the star rose to fame after that. He started getting more and more projects. Some of his hit films include Mother India, Talaq, Sasural, Palki and Talash, to name a few.

However, he eventually sold his bungalow to Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh Khanna started his acting career with the 1996 film Aakhri Khat. The Bollywood film was written and directed by Chetan Anand. After this, the actor gave 15 consecutive hit films. He is referred to as the industry’s first superstar. There was a widespread rumour at the time that Rajesh Khanna only achieved stardom by purchasing the “haunted bungalow". When Rajendra Kumar bought it, he gave many super hit films, then suddenly there was a break in his career and he sold this bungalow to Rajesh Khanna for only Rs 60,000.

Rajesh Khanna named the bungalow Ashirwad after he bought it. When Rajesh Khanna purchased this bungalow, he also started climbing the success ladder just like Rajendra Kumar. He worked in super hit films like Aradhan, Do Raaste, Kati Patang, Anand, Bawarchi, Prem Nagar, Amar Deep and many more.

The actor also brought Dimple Kapadia to this bungalow after getting married. However, Rajesh Khanna also experienced bad times in this bungalow. After Amitabh Bachchan entered the industry, Rajesh Khanna’s stardom ended slowly. Rajesh Khanna also spent the last days of his life in the bungalow itself. Businessman Shashi Kiran Shetty bought this bungalow for Rs 90 crore, according to media reports, two years after Rajesh Khanna’s death.

