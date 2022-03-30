The Confused Love and Relationship of Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru

Rajesh Khanna left for his heavenly abode on July 18, 2012, but has not departed from the hearts of his fans. Such was Kaka’s charm that when he delivered the dialogue, “Pushpa… I hate tears", women across India stopped crying.

Rajesh Khanna achieved almost everything but a happy personal life. Some of his films also flopped leaving Rajesh Khanna distraught. At this crucial juncture, as revealed by Kaka himself, his first ladylove, actor Anju Mahendru, also left him.

In an interview with StarDust magazine, Kaka said that when he needed Anju the most, she was not there. Many also said that Anju was always there for him but felt suffocated due to his overbearing behaviour. Rajesh Khanna was at the zenith of his career at the time and he reportedly demanded Anju leave acting.

Rajesh Khanna had a different set of expectations of Anju. He wanted her to be a housewife. Rajesh Khanna couldn’t understand that Anju was a new-age girl and wanted a successful career in films. This went on to become a bone of contention between them.

Anju had even said that Kaka’s flop films upset him mentally. According to Anju, she found it difficult to adjust to his temperament. Eventually, problems begin to seep in and their seven-year relationship ended.

Anju also pointed out that constant confusion was an integral part of their relationship. She said that he constantly nagged her for trying different outfits. At this point, there were also reports that Anju was dating West Indian cricketer Gary Sobers. These reports also infuriated Rajesh Khanna and he decided to break up with her.

After his breakup, Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia. They had two daughters, Twinkle and Rinkle Khanna. They separated after some time but didn’t complete the divorce proceedings.

