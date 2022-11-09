The Crown: Dominic West Hopes S5 Gives Better Perspective on Prince Charles and Diana's Divorce

Princess Diana and Prince Charles got married in 1981. The couple separated 11 years later and finally divorced in 1996. Theirs was one of the most publicised relationships in Britain’s history, with constant scrutiny of their personal lives and choices. The current season of Netflix’s popular show The Crown dramatises the relationship between the royal family and Princess Diana. Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles on the show, says he hopes that viewers get to understand both sides of the story behind their divorce.

During a global press conference attended by News18, West was asked if the viewers would discover a new side of Charles this season. “It depends. He’s one of the most scrutinized, publicized lives in the world, so it’s hard to know what people know about him. It was a divorce and there’s always two sides in a divorce. I suppose viewers saw or heard one or the other and hopefully there’s a bit of perspective now and I hope everyone gets a fair hearing. I think that’s part of the reason for doing it," West said.

“I obviously love the guy… You have to start falling in love with the character and inevitably you you take their their side or you give them the benefit of the doubt and I hope that will maybe happen when when people see Charles on this show," he added.

Season 5 of The Crown has a new cast with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller takes on the role of John Major. Salim Daw is Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed.

