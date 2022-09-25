The Crown Season 5 Promo Leaked? Viral Video Gives a Glimpse of Diana and Charles' Divorce Scene

Earlier today, the makers of the Emmy-winning series The Crown announced the release date of the upcoming season and now, looks like the teaser of the show has been leaked. A video has surfaced on social media which sets the tone for the upcoming season.

It begins with a glimpse of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively. “Buckingham Palace is issuing this statement. It is with regret the Prince and Princess of Wales are separated," a voiceover in the viral video says. Charles and Diana can be seen sitting in what looks like a newsroom with make-up touches being given to them. “After Prince Charles bared his soul to the nation, Princess of Wales upstaged her husband speaking about her broken marriage, life and her future," the voiceover adds.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, one of the social media users wrote, “This show is forever my favourite. I will be so annoying on November 9th." Another Tweet read, “Dominic West is the perfect gutter trash to play Charles." “oh my goddddd!!! tbh I’m only looking forward to Elizabeth as princess Diana bcos they’re gonna cover those years," a third person wrote.

Meanwhile, with The Crown Season 5, Harry Potter’s Professor Dolores Umbridge will take over as the queen. In September last year, the makers shared a video revealing her look. Jonathan Pryce will essay the role of Prince Philip. The upcoming season’s shooting was halted after the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month as a mark of respect to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

The last season of The Crown highlighted two characters during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign - Margaret Thatcher, who became the U.K.’s first female prime minister and Princess Diana.

The makers of The Crown had initially planned to end the show after the fifth series. However, it was later announced that sixth season of the superhit show will be released too.

