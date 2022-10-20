The Crown Season 5 Trailer Out; Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is a Good One-Time Watch

The trailer for Netflix’s Crown Season 5 has just dropped and it’s everything we could have hoped for. We see the aging Queen trying to hold on to the royal traditions while modernity threatens their system. And then there is the formidable force, Princess Diana, loved by the people but frowned upon by many in the Royal Family.

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never fail to impress all with their PDA and cute social media conversations. Once again, TejRan is winning hearts with an adorable gesture. Recently, Naagin 6 actress dropped a video on social media in which she was seen posing in her traditional outfits. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else. Tejasswi had Karan’s name written on her hand with mehendi. Soon after the video was shared, Karan took to the comments section to send love to his ladylove.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are among the most actors in Bollywood. An old video of the celebrity couple resurfaced on the internet and left social media users in a frenzy. The famous couple appeared in one of the first episodes of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 1998, where they discussed their first meeting, love life and much more. During the interview, Jaya Bachchan even jokingly said that Senior Bachchan isn’t romantic.

On Thursday, the Bigg Boss OTT star stepped out in the city, turning heads with her stunning outfit which was inspired by American supermodel Bella Hadid, and went viral over social media. The social media sensation herself too shared a video of her outfit. It sees Uorfi copying Bella Hadid’s look from Cannes. She gave it a twist by not wearing any top and only going out with the lung-shaped necklace and suffered a terrible wardrobe malfunction, revealing everything which she did not intend to.

Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam is a good one time watch. News18’s review for the film - Starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead, Black Adam introduces a new superhuman or rather God in the DC Extended Universe — Teth-Adam. The metahuman is born in the Middle Eastern land of Kahndaq and rises from the dead 5000 years after his clash with Anh-Kot (the ruler at the time) only to see that the upgraded city waits to be liberated from the neocolonial corporate-military complexities controlling it. His rise rocks those controlling Kahndaq. Not only do they know that the electro-crown can now be accessed but there is also a superhuman protecting it.

