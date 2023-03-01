The Entertainers: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy's New Jersey Show Cancelled for This Reason?

The highly anticipated The Entertainers tour featuring Bollywood's finest stars including Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa has been making waves across the US. Fans are excited to see the performances in multiple cities. However, recent reports reveal that the tour has undergone a minor change. One of their scheduled shows in New Jersey has been cancelled last minute due to “slow sales of tickets." Despite the cancellation of the show in New Jersey, the tour remains on track.

According to a report by ETimes, Amit Jaitly, the promoter for the New Jersey show, revealed that the recent cancellation was not due to his failure to pay the National Promoter as previously reported. Instead, the cancellation was caused by sluggish ticket sales. Two weeks before the show date, over 5,000 tickets were still available, meaning they would need to sell over 500 tickets a day to sell out and recover their investment. Jaitly attempted to resolve the issue by working with the National Promoter and his team from DCA Events, who were managing the tour, and artists from India. They verbally agreed to reduce the price of the NJ show to $450,000 (approx Rs 3.7 crore). “We immediately sent them an email with the amendment to the contract, but they never replied to it and did not answer our calls or respond to messages," he told.

Having no other recourse, Jaitly declared the show's cancellation, adding, “We have already shared the reports from Ticketmaster for our NJ show. You are welcome to get in touch with our venue, Cure Insurance Arena, and ask them for their feedback on the sales of the tickets as well. We have very clearly communicated on social media posts that we have indeed not paid the National Promoter the cost of the show, but that is because we had to cancel the show."

Jaitly further said that The Entertainers tour's other shows in Atlanta, Texas, Oakland, and Florida are also not close to being sold out. He stated that by examining the current seat maps of other cities' shows, it is apparent that the National Promoter and DCA's assertion that all other shows are almost sold out is untrue.

The cancelled show was originally scheduled to take place at the Cure Insurance Arena on March 4. Recently, a source close to the tour revealed, “The Entertainers tour’s New Jersey show was unfortunately called off because the local promoter Amit Jaitly of Sai USA INC failed to pay the national promoter. Despite the presence of a large Indian population in the city that was excited about the show, it‘s canceled because of non-payment by Amit Jaitely."

In addition to Akshay and the female actors, Aparshakti Khurana, Jasleen Royal, and Stebin Ben will also be a part of The Entertainers show. The tour will take place in various US cities, including Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland. The upcoming tour will kick off on Saturday, March 3, in Duluth, Georgia, with Akshay Kumar and other actors.

