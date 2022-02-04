The Fame Game: Karan Johar Shares More Stills from Madhuri Dixit Starrer Netflix Drama

Actress Madhuri Dixit is set to make her digital debut with the upcoming series The Fame Game. Touted as a sophisticated mix of emotions, drama and entertainment, the Netflix series will start streaming from February 25. And to pique the curiosity of her fans, producer of The Fame Game, Karan Johar has dropped intriguing pictures from the drama. With Kalank actress essaying the lead, the series boasts an ensemble star cast including Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor and Suhasini Muley among others.

Karan Johar took to Instagram on Friday and shared posters from the web show. The stills shared by Karan features a smiling Madhuri and her family. The photos see the family as one happy group of people living together. But there seems to be a hidden truth behind Anamika Anand aka Madhuri Dixit’s smile. Talking about the plot of the series, it sees Madhuri Dixit as Anamika Anand - a bonafide superstar who suddenly vanishes without a trace.

As Karan posted the stills on the photo-sharing platform, he wrote, “Fame is a double-edged sword, it cuts both ways. Will Anamika Anand win this game or will she be found wanting? Find out on ‘The Fame Game’ series, premiering 25th February, only on Netflix. #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix."

Check the pictures here:

The upcoming family drama The Fame Game is a series that is packed to the brim with emotions, drama and lots of drama. It promises to take the viewers through the complexities that come with the glitz and glam of stardom.

The Fame Game has a gripping storyline and a stellar cast that features Lakshvir Saran and Musskaan Jaferi. The web series is produced by Netflix and Dharma Entertainment.

