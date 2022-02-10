The Fame Game Trailer: Madhuri Dixit's Netflix Debut Blends Mystery with Family Drama

The trailer of The Fame Game, a new show produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, was launched virtually on Thursday. The cast and makers of Netflix’s firs scripted series came together to launch the trailer. Cast members Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi and Suhasini Mulay unveiled the trailer for the family drama, which also has elements of suspense and mystery.

The trailer shows Madhuri as a famous actress, Anamika Anand, at the peak of her career. She goes missing suddenly, and the trailer hints that the family might have something to do with it. Questions about the true identity of Anamika arise as Rajshree Deshpande, playing a police officer, goes about investigating the case.

Watch the trailer here:

Sharing his thoughts on The Fame Game, Karan Johar from Dharmatic Entertainment said, “The Fame Game has drama, emotions, thrills, secrets and everything audiences would be entertained with. It’s a sophisticated, complex family drama that shows you how fame, despite being so covetable, can turn your life upside down. Sri Rao, Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli beautifully captures the complexities and hidden realities of a Bollywood superstar while highlighting relatable elements of family and trust. Plus, it has the finest talents in the industry like the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, as well as some amazing young stars like Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi. We’re pleased to house this special series at Netflix India and hope global audiences will be thoroughly engaged."

Sharing further details, Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, “We are excited to announce ‘The Fame Game’, a family mystery drama that tests the bonds of family against the glamour and uncertainty of stardom. Bollywood’s eternal superstar, Madhuri Dixit Nene adds brilliance to the dynamic role of Anamika Anand in ‘The Fame Game’. With partners like Dharmatic Entertainment and creators like Sri Rao, Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli at the helm, The Fame Game will take viewers on a simmering journey of forbidden love, lies, deceit and betrayal in their twisted world where fame exacts its price."

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, written & showrun by Sri Rao and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, The Fame Game will premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 25th, 2022.

