The Fame Game's Gagan Arora Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Mudita, Jokes ‘Kis Leechad Ke Saath Fass Gayi’

The season of the wedding is not over yet. In the list of celebrities getting hitched, one more name has been added on Monday. Gagan Arora, who was recently seen in the Netflix series The Fame Game, tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend last month. However, he officially announced the companionship on his Instagram account yesterday.

Sharing the happy glimpses from the wedding ceremony, Gagan penned down a heartfelt note for his wife, Mudita. In the photos, Gagan can be seen donning a traditional golden sherwani with a white dupatta around his neck. Mudita looks immensely beautiful in a red bridal lehenga as she poses with a varmala in her hands.

Revealing the actual date of his wedding, Gagan wrote, “Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey.” Further, he dedicated the caption for his beautiful wife. He wrote that Mudita makes him happy and a better person in every moment of their life.

Giving it a funny turn, Gagan carried on the caption by writing, “She said if you like it, put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di. Kiss leechad ke saath fass gayi hai kuch din mein pata chalega. Tabtak ke liye Mrs. Arora ka swagat nahi krogey.”

Gagan pointed out the second picture of his post in which he and Mudita can be seen running and called it a Plan B if their families would not have agreed to the marriage. In the postscript, Gagan revealed that he and Mudita were dating for the last 12 years and he was sure enough that they would end up together one day.

Mudita commented on the wedding post by writing, “My husband,” along with a heart emoji.

Many social media influencers and OTT stars including Dolly Singh, Beyounick, Anshuman Malhotra, Rohan Khurana, Sharanya Iyer and Meethika Dwivedi showered love and blessings for the couple in the comment section. YouTuber and actor Barkha Singh commented below Gagan’s photo by writing, “Hahahahaha Gaggu knowing you, I wasn't sure if this is a prank [or] it’s true!!”

On the work front, Gagan is well-known for his roles in College Romance, Ujda Chaman and Tabbar. Recently, he has appeared in the Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game.

