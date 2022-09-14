'The Family Concept': Actress Amala Paul's Shocking Comments About Tollywood

Actress Amala Paul has often been in the news for her sensational comments and social media posts. In 2019, she took a break from acting and made a comeback in 2021. She has worked in various films in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu industries. Amala worked in the Telugu film industry only for a short period and left the industry. From 2011 to 2015, she worked in four Telugu films.

Now, in an interview with Etimes, Amala Paul talked about why she left the Telugu film industry. She said, “When I went to the Telugu industry, I realised that there was the family concept. There, the industry is very much dominated by these families and their fans. And the kind of films that they were making now was very different. There would always be two actresses and we’d be there for the love scenes, songs and everything was very glamorous. They were very commercial films, and I couldn’t connect much with that industry then, so I did very few films there."

When asked about why she took a break from the film industry, Amala Paul said that she was exhausted and burned out. The actress started acting at the age of 17 and now, she is 30. So, Amala has been working for 13 years non-stop without a break. During the interview, the actress stated that during her break, she was going through so much detox and healing. “I didn’t have the energy to do movies," said Amala.

On the work front, Amala Paul returned to movies in 2021 with two anthology films — Kutty Story in Tamil and Pitta Kathalu in Telugu. The actress also made her OTT debut in 2021 with the series Kudi Yedamaithe and her Hindi debut in the series Ranjish Hi Sahi.

