The Family Man 3 To Go On Floor By 2022 End, More Actors To Join Manoj Bajpayee's Show: Reports

The second season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man was released in June last year. Just like season one of the show, season two also gained immense love and appreciation from the audience. Now, here’s some good news for all The Family Man fans. If reports are to be believed, the third season of the superhit show is likely to go on the floor very soon.

Yes, you read it right. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of The Family Man are planning to begin shooting for the third season by the end of this year. The report cites a source who claims that the script for season three is being worked out and that more actors are likely to join the show as the supporting cast. However, no name has been revealed so far.

“The climax of the second season had hinted at a third part, and Raj and Krishna have already started working on the script. While they have cracked the idea they are still developing the story and will wrap that up soon. As of now, The Family Man 3 is expected to roll by the year-end. More supporting cast will be joining the third soon, casting for which will begin soon after the script is completed," the source cited by Pinkvilla said.

For the unversed, The Family Man is an iconic espionage thriller series featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. In the show, he played the role of a man who lives a double life while secretly working for the NIA unit. The show also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag and Darshan Kumar among other actors. The Family Man 2 was a massive hit and received 11 nominations for Filmfare OTT awards. It had won five of them. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.8.

Are you excited for The Family Man 3?

