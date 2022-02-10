‘The Fire You Know, Transformation You Don’t’: Watch Allu Arjun Transform

Allu Arjun, who played the eponymous character of Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise, was in many ways also a never-seen-before avatar of the actor. He played a red sandalwood smuggler and had fans swooning over him. But did you know that the celebrity underwent a major transformation to become Pushpa? A recent video reveals this!

The creators of Pushpa have shared a new video on Twitter. In the clip, Allu Arjun transforms into Pushpa Raj. Allu Arjun is first seen waiting calmly inside his vanity van in the video. He is then encircled by stylists and makeup specialists who work on his appearance. Everything about Allu Arjun has been thoroughly worked on, from the clothing to the hair. We can see him do the ‘Thaggede Le’ gesture at the end of the video.

The makers wrote, “The fire you know, the transformation you don’t." and we couldn’t agree more.

The Pushpa actor had to go through a rigorous makeup and prosthetics session to complete the look. From the brows and curling hair to getting the skin tag and detailed colour right, the actor nailed the appearance. Allu Arjun’s makeup was done by a skilled makeup crew from Mumbai. The famous hero underwent this unique makeover for almost seven months, and the effect is visible to all.

Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, premiered in theatres on December 17 and was an instant box office smash. The film went on to collect over Rs 300 crore at the global box office. Pushpa debuted on Amazon Prime Video and wowed viewers all around the world.

