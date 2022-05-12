'The Focus Was On... ': Sivakarthikeyan on Priyanka Mohan's Role in Don

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of his next Don, which is scheduled for release in theatres on May 13, 2022. Priyanka Mohan will be playing the female lead in Don, and fans can’t wait to see the much-loved duo cast their magic on the silver screen.

Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka have previously worked together in Doctor, and their on-screen chemistry had impressed the fans. In an exclusive chat with News18, not giving away much, Sivakarthikeyan talked about Priyanka’s character in the film. The actor said that while carving out her role, the focus was on getting the Tamil accent and humour right.

Sivakarthikeyan, apart from his stellar acting chops, is also into penning songs. When asked about essaying both the roles in the industry, he said that one can only succeed as a hero as well as a songwriter if people accept it. “My only intention was to come to the cinema. I focused on making the most of the opportunities available," he adds.

The makers of the film surprised fans on May 6 as they shared the trailer of Don and gave viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the movie.

Watch the Don trailer here:

The much-awaited Don trailer was released on May 6. In the Cibi Chakaravarthi directorial, fans got the chance to see Sivakarthikeyan in an all-new avatar as he stepped into the shoes of a college student. Set against college life, the film will also star SJ Suryah in a pivotal role.

The trailer has got the fans all pumped up, as it also has some references to superstar Rajinikanth. All in all, it promises a fun-filled entertainer with an emotional roller coaster. The quirky songs and dance moves are a cherry on the top.

