'The Fun Begins': Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Utkarsh Shinde's Latest IG Video Is Viral

Doctor-singer-composer Utkarsh Shinde is currently busy with various projects. The Bigg Boss Marathi fame has recently shared a video in which he is seen singing a melodious song as he reads out the lyrics from his phone.

Sharing the video, Utkarsh wrote (as translated), “Sing a song in the mood in the morning, look at the lyrics and sing it and in the middle, there is a call that the “thrill of romance" is over. Then what…the fun begins."

As Utkarsh was starting his day by singing the song Jiddi Ho Thoda Pagal Hu Mein in a good mood, suddenly the phone rang in the middle of his session, thus it ended the thrill of the romance. The sudden change of expressions on Utkarsh’s face after the phone call is worth watching.

Fans have loved this blooper video of Utkarsh. In the comment section, many praised Utkarsh for his voice. One wrote, “You are a rockstar." Meanwhile, another said, “Amazing voice with the sweet morning."

Speaking of Utkarsh Shinde, he has studied medicine in Pune, Mumbai, London, and the USA. Utkarsh is MD. He did his post-graduation in London and PGDES in the USA. Apart from working in the medical field, Utkarsh is not only a singer, and musician but also a lyricist and actor.

Utkarsh has delivered songs like Haak Maratay Kolhapur, Go-Karona, Karona Go, Say Kovid Yodha, and Haldicha Sohla.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Utkarsh with his songs like Go-Corona, Corona Go, and Covid Warrior Mhana, also tried to eliminate many misconceptions about the deadly disease.

Moreover, he has also composed the title song of the popular Marathi TV show Mahamanavachi Gaurav Gatha with his younger brother Adarsh Shinde, who is also a singer.

