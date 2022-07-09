The Ghost Teaser: Nagarjuna Turns Blood Thirsty 'Killing Machine' In New Film; Watch

The Ghost - Killing Machine’s teaser has been released and it offers an intriguing look at the Nagarjuna Akkineni-led action film. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost features Nagarjuna as a bloodthirsty lethal agent.

The teaser dropped on Saturday evening and it opened with Nagarjuna’s back against the camera. He slays men one after the other, creating a blood bath. After his sword fight ends, he stands against a red moon while the camera slowly pans toward his angry face.

Fans couldn’t keep calm after watching the teaser. They took to the comments section to rave about Nagarjuna and express their excitement about the movie. “OH MY GOD!! What a terrific teaser. Looks so thrilling. All the best Nagarjuna sir," a fan wrote. Another fan added, “Do not Mess with THE GHOST. King Nagarjuna Always Comes up with New Directors."

The makers also announced that the film will release on October 5, on the occasion of Dushera. Besides Nagarjuna, The Ghost also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Shrikanth Iyyangar in key roles.

The film previously starred Jacqueline Fernandes in the lead. It was also reported that Kajal Aggarwal had been roped in to play the female lead. She had even shot for a few scenes but had to opt out because due to her pregnancy. Eventually, Sonal Chauhan replaced her. This marks Sonal’s first collaboration with Nagarjuna. Recently, Nagarjuna and Sonal flew to Dubai for the shoot of the action film. Ever since they began the Dubai schedule, there have been pictures doing the rounds on social media which has caused a buzz among fans. It is reported that Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha have been roped in as the stunt directors.

A picture from the sets was also leaked recently. In the picture, Nagarjuna and Sonal were seen in their intense Interpol office looks.

