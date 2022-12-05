The Good Nurse To The Ghost, Web Series And Films On Netflix That Are Too Good To Miss

The holiday season is here and we all have a little bit of free time. This month is entirely joyous all around the world. Who doesn’t love chilling with friends and family, binge-watching, and munching their favourite food? If you are scrolling down Netflix you will come across fabulous entertaining crime thrillers which will keep you engaged throughout the weekend and even during the weekdays after work, because they are too good to not binge. Here are a few of the new crime thrillers which you might fall in love with.

The Good Nurse

Advertisement

The crime thriller is based on true events. A nurse played by Jessica Chastain risks her own life to uncover the truth after being suspicious that her colleague played by Eddie Redmayne is responsible for a series of mysterious deaths of patients.

Inside Man

Paul McGuigan’s directorial is based on a prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage crossing paths in an unexpected way.

See How They Run

The Tome George directorial is a comedy mystery film based in the west end of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of the smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a key member of the crew is murdered.

Advertisement

The Ghost

The Praveen Sattaru directorial featuring Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan is about an ex-Interpol officer wreaking havoc and sending shock waves across the underworld. But he returns years later for his family.

Bullet Train

Advertisement

Brad Pitt-powered Bullet Train is going to be on Netflix this holiday season for those who missed it in the theatres. In the crime thriller, brad plays an assassin on board the eponymous train and discovers that other assassins have been tasked with the same job as him.

Unsolved Mysteries

Advertisement

The nerve-chilling documentary series are based on real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters.

Manifest Season 4

The end of Manifest is in sight. The missing plane drama is set to ground its flight next year with a final season. The storyline of the series is of 191 passengers of the Montego Air Flight 828 who are presumed to be dead are trying to reintegrate into society. However, disturbing realities come to light which unsettles them.

Enola Holmes 2

The Harry Bradbeer directorial marks the return of Millie Bobby Brown in the role of Enola Homes, the sister of the iconic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. The film is the second instalment in which Enola is now a consulting detective herself and gets a new case with a new adventure.

Read all the Latest Movies News here