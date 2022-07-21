The Gray Man: Dhanush Confesses He was in Shock When He Saw Ana de Armas Kick On 1st Day of Shoot

The Gray Man is all set to release this weekend. While the anticipation is high, Indian film lovers are eagerly also looking forward to watching Dhanush in the film. The actor plays the role of Chris Evans’ ‘sexy Tamil friend’ aka Avik San in the film. Ahead of the film’s release, the Russo Brothers had shared a clip from The Gray Man showing Dhanush in an action scene with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

The action sequence has only increased the anticipation. Speaking about the sequence at a press conference in Mumbai, Dhanush confessed he was taken aback when he saw Armas kick her leg high in the air on the first day of their shoot.

Advertisement

“They (are) both really good. They both train as hard, if not harder. They really give it all — meticulous preparation, meticulous training and there’s so good. Ana is really fast, really quick and I still remember the first day, I had to do a (certain) kick. I had to raise my leg and come back to a point and (the stunt crew) stretched my leg to make it easy for me and then Ana just comes and goes (showing her leg going high). I was like ‘What!’ She was so good. Ryan was so into his character he’d try to make the (stunt) choreography suit his character. I learned so much from both these wonderful actors and was a great experience," he said.

The actor noted that despite having done several action scenes in the past, he had to undergo training for The Gray Man’s action scenes. The training lasted for a month and a half. “They start from the very basics, how to move, how to stand, where your fists should clinch. In my mind, I was thinking that I’ve done about 20 films, so many stunts, I know (how this works). But then no, you don’t know. You’re not ready for what’s to come," he said.

Advertisement

The Gray Man releases on July 22 on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.