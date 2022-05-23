The Gray Man: Dhanush Kills With His Eyes in the Latest Poster of his Hollywood Debut Film

Netflix released the character posters of one of the highly anticipated films of this year — The Gray Man. The trailer of the film, which stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Indian superstar Dhanush, will release tomorrow, May 24. The film will release on Netflix on July 22nd. The character posters see the actors in intriguing avatars and Dhanush, particularly, sports an intense look.

The actor shared the poster on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “The gray man trailer from Tom." Take a look:

The first look of the Russo Brothers’ film was released last month. Dhanush was seen standing on the roof of a car with blood running down his face. The picture seemed to be a behind-the-scenes moment. In other pictures Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans were seen armed, waiting to shoot. Ryan was also pictured in what seems to be a chase scene, dodging a train. A mysterious Ana de Armas was seen standing at a party while fireworks lit the sky in the background.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

