The Gray Man Party: Aryan Khan, Mom Gauri Khan, Malaika-Arjun And Other Celebs Arrive In Style; See Pics

The much-awaited action-thriller, The Gray Man has made it big on Netflix. The star-studded film also features Dhanush. The Russo brothers are on a tour to promote the film in India and recently, they landed in Mumbai, where they have been receiving heartwarming responses. For them, filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani threw a grand welcome party. Just like any other Bollywood party, this one too was star-studded. Many celebrities from the film fraternity attended the party.

To meet and greet the Avengers: Endgame makers, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan attended the party. While entering the venue, Aryan was papped by the paparazzi. He was sitting in the back seat of his car, wearing casual all-black attire. However, he did not stop and pose for the camera.

Apart from Aryan, other celebrities who arrived at the party in style were Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The couple was spotted in the parking area. Both were twinning in the shades of purple. While Malaika looked glamorous in a mini shimmery purple dress with a deep back, Arjun raised the style quotient in his simple and cool purple shirt and black jeans. After coming out of their car, the couple posed for the camera and then headed toward the star-studded party.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebs were also spotted at the bash, including Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, Gauri Khan and Kiran Rao.

About The Gray Man, the film features Dhanush alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. The film is currently streaming on Netflix and is getting a great response from the audience.

