The Gray Man's Russo Brothers Say They're 'Big' Dhanush Fans: 'We Wrote The Role Specifically For Him'

The Gray Man trailer dropped on Tuesday evening (IST) and it featured a glimpse of Dhanush. The trailer revealed that Dhanush will have a powerful action scene. Now, the Russo Brothers — Joe and Anthony Russo — have revealed that Dhanush has more than just one action scene in the movie.

Speaking during a Twitter spaces session, Joe Russo spoke about the Indian actor’s role in the upcoming Netflix film. The director revealed that not only are they fans of Dhanush but also wrote the role he’s playing keeping him in mind.

“Dhanush plays one of the top assassins in the world and he’s sent after Ryan’s character in the film. He’s got two incredible fights in the film. Anthony and I are big Dhanush fans and we wrote the role specifically for him. This is a classic badass character who’ll show up to combat the hero and complicate the film," he said.

“He’s a fun character, he’s unique and Dhanush has a really great presence on camera. The character is almost mystical. And the intention is that if the audiences like the film, we expand out the storytelling from here and his character is a fascinating one in the world to move forward," Joe added.

The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and Ana de Armas in the lead. The official synopsis reads: “The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it."

The film releases on Netflix on July 22.

