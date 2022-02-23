The Internet is Smitten by Sheetal Thakur’s ‘Himachali Bride’ Look, See Here

Fans can’t keep calm as Bollywood is beaming with marriages and wedding bells are ringing nonstop. And a special thanks to the internet, that we are able to get glimpses of wedding festivities of the celebrities who are taking their relationships to the next level. For an instance, everyone’s favourite Vikrant Massey recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and actress Sheetal Thakur, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. Furthermore, the newlyweds looked regal in their traditional attires, which is winning the social media.

The lovebirds, who dated for about seven years before getting married, are treating their fans to several beautiful pictures from different functions through social media. Newlywed Sheetal has also grabbed all the attention as she dropped a series of pictures to showcase how she turned into a beautiful “Himachali bride." Taking it to her official Instagram account, Sheetal posted pictures that appear to be from the chooda ceremony, in which the actress can be seen dressed in a red suit with gold embroidery, while the women around her help her wear the silver anklets and red chooda. Sheetal’s beautiful “Himachali bride" look was completed with a big gold nose ring. With her infectious smile, the Shukranu actress looks like a happy bride.

While posting the series of pictures on her Instagram handle, Sheetal wrote in the caption, “Making of a Himachali bride." The post was flooded with red heart icons in the comments section. And not just fans but many celebrities were also all praise for the new bride in the comments section. Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who also hails from Himachal Pradesh, was in awe of Sheetal’s bridal look, and taking it to the comment section, she wrote, “Gorgeous” and ended her comment with a handful of heart-eye emoticon. Bollywood actress and comedian Sumona Chakravarti, who also attended the intimate wedding, acknowledged the lovely pictures, and wrote, “Sundari."

The couple, who married on February 18, made sure to enjoy their wedding functions away from the media glare. The new bride also changed her name in the Instagram bio from Sheetal Thakur to Sheetal Vikrant Massey. The couple met each other on the sets of ALTBalaji's web series Broken But Beautiful and began dating soon after.

