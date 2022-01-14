The Internet Loves Preity Zinta’s ‘Mommy Vibes’ in This Pic With Her Baby

Preity Zinta is loving every bit of motherhood and how. The actress, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough, welcomed twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough via surrogacy last year. And since then, she has been making adorable memories with her babies. On Thursday, Preity Zinta gave us a glimpse of Los Angeles’ winter. She posted a photo of herself and her baby covered in woolen clothes and TBH, we think it is just too adorable. The actress can be seen sporting a bright green sweater and holding her little munchkin in a wool boba wrap. The baby can be seen sporting a peach knitted cap in the picture. Sharing the photo, Preity Zinta wrote: ‘Mommy vibes’ with a couple of red heart icons.

In no time, her post was filled with comments comprising red heart icons by celebs like Rohini Iyer and Seema Khan.

See Preity Zinta’s post here:

Preity Zinta announced the arrival of her twins in November. She posted a photo with her husband and shared that they were excited to begin the ‘new phase’ of their lives with their babies. She wrote: ‘Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia. #gratitude#family #twins.’

On Thanksgiving, the actress expressed gratitude ‘for the two new additions' to her family.

Motherhood is all about ‘burp cloths, diapers and babies’ for Preity and she is ‘loving it all.’

In December, Preity wrapped her 2021 with a couple of pictures of her family and a note, in which she wrote why 2021 was ‘the most special year’ of her life. ‘Cannot believe 2021 is almost over… Where did this year go? I was looking back at photos cause this is the most special year of my life as I became a mother this year,’ she wrote and added, ‘So here is a little recap of the year that changed everything in my life forever. From now on my life will always be before 2021 and after 2021. These are photos of the first few moments of 2021. #memories #2021 #recap.’

Preity Zinta moved to LA after marrying Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016.

