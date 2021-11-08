The Kapil Sharma Show: Ekta Kapoor Reveals Why She Was Not Allowed on Jeetendra's Film Sets

One of the most admired father-daughter duos of Bollywood, Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show recently. They were seen in the weekend episode of the show, which was filled with a lot of laughter. During their appearance, Jeetendra and Ekta both spilt some beans and revealed interesting anecdotes from their personal lives. Among other things, the renowned television show maker and producer revealed why she was not allowed to visit the sets of her father’s films.

Ekta mentioned that she would get very jealous and not allow anyone to shoot with him. Elaborating on the same, she said it would go to an extent where Ekta could “attack his heroines.” She also claimed she did not like it even if someone spoke to her father.On the other hand, Jeetendra also participated in disclosing some secrets. He was asked by the host, standup comedian, Kapil Sharma, if during her childhood, Ekta was so much of a drama lover. Dubbed as the television queen, she has been credited with changing the face of present-day Indian soap dramas and serials.

Advertisement

The veteran star recalled an account when he was called to the terrace by members of a building. They were preparing a skit on Ramayan, Ram Leela in which Ekta was also participating. Excited by the fact that his daughter is becoming an actress, he showed up and asked to see her. It was then when Ekta waved at him and said, “Papa, see I am playing Raavan.”

This left everyone including guest judge Archana Puran Singh in splits.

On the other hand, Ekta who also made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 15, made some major announcements on the show. The producer revealed that her much-loved serial, Naagin will return to television with its sixth season. She also announced her new home décor brand Ek: Bring India Back Home.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.