The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sudesh Lehri Says He Had a ‘Hate Marriage’ With Wife Mamta; Here’s Why

Comedian and actor Sudesh Lehri, who made people laugh in The Kapil Sharma show, recently spoke about his marriage in Maniesh Paul’s podcast show. When Maniesh asked him if he had a love marriage, Sudesh instantly replied he had a ‘hate marriage’, which left the RJ in splits. For those unaware, Sudesh got married at the age of 16 to Mamta Lehri. While speaking at the show, Sudesh mentioned that his wife doesn’t understand English and he is not allowed to joke in the house. So, whenever he is frustrated he vents it out in English.

He further informed that his marriage was arranged by his family. “I had a hate marriage. Mujhe pyaar nhi hua (I never fell in love). Toh hate marriage and I say it proudly. Sometimes even hate marriages run smoothly,” he added.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame also recalled his marriage and quipped, “That time, woh free me mil gayi. Aaj ke zamane me kitna kharch hai btao. (That time, I got her without spending too many expenses and now, in today’s time the expenses have raised).” He further mentioned that when he got married he was very young. “I was playing in an orchestra. So they thought I might get married elsewhere. One day I got frustrated and told them I will get married,” he added.

Sudesh said his family took them to a temple and they got married in presence of just a few people. The comedian hilariously added that he will be beaten blue and black by his wife after this. The duo shared a hearty laugh. Sudesh rose to fame after contesting in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge III in 2007. The comedian has also been part of many comedy shows and films like Ready, Total Dhamaal, Great Grand Masti and many more.

