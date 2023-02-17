Kannada actor Ganesh Kishan has been in the movie business for nearly two decades. His journey from being the funniest man on TV shows to acquiring the title of ‘Golden Star’ is an inspiration to many. Now, during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the sandalwood actor revealed how he got the title ‘Golden Star’ attached to his name.

While recalling his journey and why he got the title, the actor said, “I did a show back in 2003 called Comedy Tank in Karnataka that turned out to be a massive hit. After that, I became a film actor and whichever films I did, were all big hits."

Ganesh went on to say that after becoming famous in the entertainment industry, people bestowed the title of ‘Golden Star’ on him. However, he added that he is not the golden star, but that the people who bestowed this honour upon him are. And he appreciates their feelings for him as he is very grateful.

Advertisement

The actor will be appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari, Sohail Khan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Binoo Dhillon, Sudheer Babu, Jishu Sengupta, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, and Jiiva to promote the Celebrity Cricket League, which will begin on February 18 and in which these celebrities will participate.

The actor recently revealed that he will appear on the popular comedy show via a video on Twitter. The text at the start of the clip read, “All dreams are valid!" Ganesh was then seen getting ready, leaving the hotel, and arriving in the film city. Following a few frames, he and the show’s host Kapil Sharma were also seen taking pictures on the sets. The clip ended with another text that read, “Something exciting coming soon… stay tuned." The caption read: “Happy to be part of my favourite show, Thank you Kapil Sharma sir for your love and warmth, Looking forward."

Kapil reacted on the tweet and wrote, “It was a pleasure hosting you sir. Lots of love and best wishes always."

Advertisement

Ganesh gained rose to fame with the 2006 Kannada movie Mungaru Male. He began his acting career in television programmes and telefilms. He appeared in several films, including Gaalipata, Cheluvina Chittara, and Maleyali Jotheyali.

The Kapil Sharma Show, on the other hand, has unquestionably been one of the most beloved programmes that have amused the audience for a considerable amount of time.

Read all the Latest Movies News here