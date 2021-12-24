The Kapil Sharma Show: Host Says Jersey Would've Been Titled 'Baniyan' if Released in June, Shahid Kapoor in Splits

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently in its third season, and is only going stronger by each passing episode. With rib tickling comedy and hilarious one-liners, the show manages to make people laugh while also offering new star guests every week. In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, viewers would get to see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. The duo is promoting their upcoming film Jersey which will release in theaters on December 31.

Sony TV released a promo of the upcoming episode on social media. Both Shahid and Mrunal can be seen having a wholesome time with Kapil and his team in the short clip. Kapil, who is a master at delivering one-liners, joked that the title of the film Jersey is suitable according to the winter season. If the film had been released in the summer, it would have been titled ‘Vest’, he added.

Kapil next picked Mrunal, who had earlier come to his show for her film Dhamaka along with Kartik Aaryan. Kapil said she had tasked him to find a suitable groom for her. Kapil wondered if he is the man Mrunal wants since she returned to his show. Mrunal was left blushing, while Shahid also enjoyed a good laugh.

The host returned to Shahid and told him, “You shoot for 40-50 days. This gareeb aadmi only has this (hinting at his show)." Shahid came with a witty comeback, saying, “The day Kapil Sharma becomes poor, India will become the richest country in the world." Kapil couldn’t help himself laughing at the clever reply by the actor.

The hilarious turn of events were then followed by Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek doing a comic dance to film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’s song Dhating Naach. Shahid and Mrunal were all smiles applauding their performance.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV

