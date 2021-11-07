The Kapil Sharma Show: Jeetendra Reveals How Karwa Chauth Ritual Saved Him From Plane Crash

During his appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show, Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra shared a harrowing story of his narrow escape from death. He revealed that the festival of Karwa Chauth, where married women fast for the longevity of their husbands’ lives, was the reason behind his survival. The actor said that that he was supposed to be on a flight to Chennai to shoot a film by D Ramanaidu. However, his trip got delayed as it was Karwa Chauth and his producer-wife had convinced him not to go.

When he had reached the airport, he found out that his flight was delayed, so he called his wife to inform her about it. He said that he could be home for the ritual. “Maine phir Shobhaa ko phone kiya ghar pe. Maine kaha flight delayed hai, abhi jaa rahi hai 8.30-9 baje. Chand nikal raha hai ki nahi nikal raha hai dekh lo, khatam kar lete hai kissa," he said.

However, Shobha did not let him leave again after he reached home as the moon was not visible yet. “Mere balcony se dekhta hoon ek aag ka gola aise aise jaa raha hai (From my balcony, I could see a ball of fire in the sky). It went towards the airport and (makes a crashing sound)," he said.

He also revealed that he lost one of his co-stars in the tragedy. Jeetendra was referring to the Indian Airlines Flight 171 crash in 1976.

