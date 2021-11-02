The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Gifts Ekta Kapoor 'Struggling Snakes'

A new promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Ekta Kapoor and her father Jeetandra as guests, was release by the channel on its Instagram handle. The video began with Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri performing the Naagin dance (snake dance). Krushna then pulled out toy snakes and gave it to Ekta, poking fun at the producer’s franchise Naagin. “Ye farmhouse pe struggle karte rehte hai. Maine kaha Ekta ji se milo, tumhara career bana degi (These snakes struggle in the farmhouse. I told them to meet Ekta, as she would make their career,)" he quipped.

Besides Ekta and Jeetendra, the team of Sooryavanshi will also appear on the show. Akshay Kumar shared a picture with his co-star Katrina Kaif from the sets of the show.

“This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with @katrinakaif is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show , telecasting on 7th Nov and don’t forget to catch our film #Sooryavanshi in theatres from 5th Nov. @tksshowofficial @itsrohitshetty," Akshay wrote.

