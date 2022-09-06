TKSS Promo Makes Fans Miss Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek; Shatrughan Sinha Demands Justice for KRK

Kapil Sharma is coming back with his popular and much-loved television show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While fans are eagerly waiting for fun-filled weekends to return, the makers have now dropped another promo of the show leaving all super-excited.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of Kamaal Rashid Khan following the latter’s arrest over his “derogatory" tweets against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Shatrughan, in a series of tweets, called KRK a “self-made man," which came as a shock to many people as the latter had previously taken mean jibes at Shatrughan’s daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha.

BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Jennie have been rumoured to be dating for a few weeks now. Alleged leaked pictures have claimed that they are together while HYBE and YG Entertainment are staying tight-lipped on their dating rumours. As fans hope that the agencies soon address the claims, a section of the internet is now convinced that the K-pop idols are dating courtesy of a few pictures of the individuals.

Shehnaaz Gill on Monday visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress-singer was accompanied by her brother, Shehbaaz. Shehnaaz looked stunning in a mustard salwar suit which she teamed with a pair of hoops and a stylish nose pin.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is now officially drawing closer with the actor couple set to tie to knot at the end of this month in a grand reception planned in Delhi and Mumbai and intimate wedding ceremonies with close friends and family. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October.

