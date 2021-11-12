The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Waits for Rani Mukerji to Sign His Pay Cheques

This weekend the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a recent promo shared by Sony Television, actors Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh were seen on the show. The two-minute-long promo shared on Instagram showed the cast sharing some hilarious moments on the sets of the show.

At one point Kapil Sharma asked Saif and Rani if they wanted to ask each other a question. In response to this, Saif said that earlier in their career when they used to work together, they had worked for some three to four films under the Yash Raj banner. However, Saif said that earlier they both used to wait for their cheques from the producers but now it is just him who waits for the cheque. Saif said that now the tables have turned and he waits for Rani to sign his cheque. Rani is married to YRF head Aditya Chopra and hence Saif’s joke was aimed at her.

Kapil also pointed out that Saif has come out with three projects this year, Tandav, Bhoot Police, and now Bunty aur Babli 2. The comedian asked Saif if he is working more because he is under pressure to take care of his children. Responding to this, Saif came up with an even wittier response and said that he is not under the pressure of supporting the kids financially but concerned that if he stays at home he might have more offspring.

Kapil was also seen poking fun at Siddhant’s method acting. He said that the 28-year-old actor learnt rapping for his character in Gully Boy, and learnt cricket for his role in Inside Edge. Considering this history of the actor, Kapil deduced that the actor even indulged in the practice of pickpocketing for his role in the upcoming movie Bunty aur Babli 2.

Bunty aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 film and will be released in theatres on November 19.

