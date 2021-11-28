The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan Calls Shah Rukh Khan His 'Bhai', Asks Fans to 'Remember it'

Salman Khan was the guest in the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. He appeared on it to promote his recent release Antim: The Final Truth. Alongside him, co-stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana also arrived and shared anecdotes from the time they shot for Antim.

During a fan interaction session, a man stood up and said he knows only ‘one bhai’ and that is ‘Salman bhai’, who he called ‘Hindustan ka bhai’. Responding to the fans, Salman tried to recall a dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan. The man interjected and said he doesn’t know anyone but Bhai. “There is only one Bhai, Hindustan ka Bhai and I only know him," the man said.

To this, Salman replied, “Par wo apna bhai hai (But he is my brother)," making a reference to Shah Rukh. Salman retorted as audience started clapping. “Tumhare Bhai ka bhai kya hua (Your brother’s brother is)?" he asked. To this, the fan said SRK is also his brother. “Always keep this in mind," Salman added.

The two actors will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming Tiger film, which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi also. Tiger 3 was shooting abroad last month and after finishing some of the film’s portions the cast and crew returned to India. It is said Shah Rukh will feature in Tiger 3 and that Salman will have a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh’s YRF actioner Pathan, which stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, Salman’s Antim is running in cinema halls. It collected close to Rs 5 crore on the opening day. Antim is based on Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern.

