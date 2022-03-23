TKSS: Sudesh Bhosale Says, ‘Gaya Maine, Liye Unhone’ As He Jokes About Big B's Jumma Chumma Song

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s show is widely loved by the audience. Each week, the show welcomes certain celebrities, and to carry forward the tradition, the upcoming episode will welcome veteran singers Sudesh Bhosale, Anup Jalota, and Shailendra Singh.

During the episode, the singers will be seen taking part in some fun sessions. They will also talk about their career and will share some hilarious anecdotes. Amid all this, singer Sudesh Bhosale will also be seen talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song Jumma Chumma De De from the 1990 movie Hum. While the song was sung by Sudesh and Kavita Krishnamurthy, it was picturized on Amitabh and Kimi Katkar.

In the latest promo, Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Sudesh, “Itna bada hit hogaya. Phir yeh chumme ka distribution camp, I mean, live shows kaha kaha kiya aapne (The song became a huge hit. After that where did you set up the distribution camp for kisses, I mean, live shows)." To this, the singer joked about Big B and said, “Sir, main mere har live show me bolta hun. Gaya maine, liye unhone. (I say this in all of my live shows, I sang the song but he enjoyed it)." His reply left everyone laughing their heart out.

Advertisement

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show Upcoming Episode Promo Here:

Apart from this, in the promo, Kapil Sharma can also be seen teasing Anup Jalota about his fitness as he asks says, “aap jab bi milte ho extra handsome lagte ho (You look extra handsome whenever I meet you)." The host also pulled Shailendra’s leg as he joked that the singer looks like a banker. However, even Shailendra takes it sportingly and says, “I am that bank, which has no money." Later in the promo, Anup can be seen sharing a hilarious incident as he says, “Archana was sitting in the front row with a child on her lap. The baby was crying continuously. So I said, ‘Archana please make his baby stop crying’. She said, ‘The baby is also saying the same thing'". Kiku Sharda too joins them to add a dose of entertainment and laughter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.