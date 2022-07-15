The Kapil Sharma Show To Return On TV In September This Year

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is all set to return to the small screen with a double bang of comedy. Kapil Sharma and his team have been entertaining the audience with their funny skits for years now. It is believed that the makers had to call off the last season due to their tour of America and Canada. Meanwhile, reports of Kapil once again getting ready to knock on TV with his teammates have surfaced on the internet.

As per the latest development, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will launch in September, along with the singing competition show Indian Idol 13.

Moreover, it is believed that some new actors are expected to join the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show so that the audience can get a fresh dose of entertainment. However, the new actors will only be finalised once Kapil and his team — Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, and Chandan Prabhakar — return from their international tour.

Kapil Sharma and his team recently performed in Toronto and Vancouver and are now set to tour New York, however, a few of their shows had to be cancelled due to visa issues.

Needless to say, besides entertaining fans with his comedy, Kapil Sharma has put himself on the map with his acting skills as well. He made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. In the romantic comedy, Kapil starred as the male lead opposite four actresses, Elli Avram, Manjari Phadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, and Sai Lokur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, earlier this year, Kapil shot for a Nandita Das film, wherein, he will be seen essaying the role of a food delivery man. However, updates on its release are currently wrapped.

