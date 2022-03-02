The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Is Back with Family In New ‘Better Than Ever’ Trailer

Kardashians fans are in for a treat, as the wait is finally over. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is coming back with their new reality show ‘The Kardashians’ premiering on Hulu, this April. The show will star Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. The announcement was made on Monday night when a new trailer for Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ featuring some exciting clips of the famous family was released, reported People magazine.

As the trailer starts, it shows, Kris announcing on her cell phone saying, “You guys it’s happening," post which a phrase on the screen is shown that reads, “They’re back and better than ever."

As the teaser continues, it showcases Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker, who is making multiple appearances in the teaser later on too. One of the important sequences of Travis includes a special moment of the family toasting the newly engaged couple and references the multiple “transformations" that took place “over the last year."

At one point in the clip, someone could be seen telling Kim over the phone, “Oh my God, are you dying? Are you dying? I’m dying."

For the uninitiated, it was earlier this month that the streaming platform had released the first official trailer for ‘The Kardashians’. It included a video of Kim preparing to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ and highlights from Kourtney’s engagement to Barker in October.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives," a synopsis for the show reads, as per People magazine.

“Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight," the synopsis concludes.

In September 2020, Kim Kardashian left millions of fans heartbroken when she announced a wrap on their much-loved reality show E!’s ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. However, fans would be delighted to know that ‘The Kardashians’ will pick up where its cameras left off. With Kim pursuing her dreams to be an attorney all while running her businesses and raising her four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West.

The Skims founder filed for divorce with Kanye last February and in December requested to be declared legally single. The mother of four has also been dating Saturday Night Live star, Comedian Pete Davidson. Kim was first romantically linked to Pete in October.

As reported by People magazine, there was no mention of Kanye or their pending divorce in either trailer.

Previously, the Kardashians-Jenners starred in E!`s much-loved hit reality show `Keeping Up with the Kardashians`, which started premiering in 2007.

Per People magazine, the Kardashian-Jenners announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020 and three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to “create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.

