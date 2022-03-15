The Kardashians Trailer: From Kanye West to Pete Davidson, the Family Drama Continues

‘Never go against the family,’ this is what Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian say in the new trailer of the Hulu show The Kardashians which teases to be a no-holds-barred reality show. Like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the theme of the new show will also revolve around family as the trailer says, “Lives may change but the family remains forever."

Much like the previous show, The Kardashians will also document the lives of the sisters of fame, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. The show will also feature their mother Kris Jenner. Scott Disick and Kanye West star in the show too. The timing for the trailer is absolutely apt with the public interest in the Kardashians on a high following the recent Kim and Kanye drama that has been unfolding amid their divorce.

Kourtney Kardashian and her fianceé, Travis Barker, want to start a family, according to the latest trailer of The Kardashians. We also learn that Khloe’s relationship with Tristan Thompson, her daughter’s father, is ‘complicated’. The elephant in the room is addressed soon. Kim&’s estrangement with Kanye West and relationship with Pete Davidson is a major crux of the show. In one moment, she is seen texting Pete while taping an interview, and in another, Kanye appears uninvited at her door. Kim claims Kanye informed her that her career was done with. Khloe has had it with those who ‘traumatise us.’ As Kendall walks away from a dining table and Kim threatens to burn someone to death, the tempo picks up.

Overall, the Kardashians appear to have raised the stakes for their next reality show. It remains to be seen if The Kardashians will have fans gushing over them like their previous outing. The Kardashians will debut on Hulu on April 14.

