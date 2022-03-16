The Kashmir Files Box Office: Anupam Kher's Film Continues To Rule, Registers Record Collection On Day 5

The Kashmir Files has emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic releases. The film, which was released on March 11 has been gaining immense appreciation and ruling box office too. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files registered a record high collection on Tuesday i.e on its fifth day.

On Tuesday, The Kashmir Files earned Rs 18 crore. This is the highest this film earned in its five days of release. It had earned Rs 3.55 crore, Rs 8.50 crore, and Rs 15.10 crore on its first three days. It then registered a box office of Rs 15.05 crore on Monday. With this, the total collection of The Kashmir Files is Rs 60.20 crore so far.

Meanwhile, with Rs 18 crore on its fifth day, The Kashmir Files has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ranveer Singh’s 83 too. For the unversed, Sooryavanshi has collected Rs 11.22 crore on its fifth day, whereas Gangubai Kathiawadi and 83 The Film has earned Rs 10.01 crore and Rs 6.70 crore respectively.

With the Holi holiday and the long weekend ahead, the earnings of The Kashmir Files are only expected to rise in the coming days.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has also been made tax-free in several states including Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called on the filmmakers of The Kashmir Files - Vivek Agnihotri and Abhishek Agarwal and appreciated them for daring to make this film.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar among others was released on March 11. It depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar and Kangana Ranaut among others have also penned their support for the movie.

