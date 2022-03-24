The Kashmir Files Box Office: Film Enters Rs 200 Cr Club, Set To Beat Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots

The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office! The film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, has seen an impressive rise in its box office collection since the movie was released and within two weeks, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has already made its way into the Rs 200 crore club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday tweeted that the movie collected Rs 10.03 crore on Wednesday, pushing Rs 200.13. The collection has set a new benchmark for films releasing post-Covid.

He wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi… Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz." Not only has The Kashmir Files surpassed the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi but the movie is also likely to surpass Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sooryavanshi collected Rs 196 cr whereas Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, which was released in 2009, minted a lifetime box office collection of Rs 202.95 cr. Given the trend, it is likely that The Kashmir Files would have already surpassed the collection of 3 Idiots in the first half of the day.

Meanwhile, fans are curious to see if The Kashmir Files will enter the list of top 10 grossers of all time. Speaking with News18, Taran explained that it is too early to comment on anything as of now. He further added that with SS Rajamouli’s RRR coming this Friday, it will be interesting to see if The Kashmir Files’ box office will be impacted by it or not.

“The box office can be very unpredicted. I genuinely feel that if your film does that…normally Rs 100 crore for a big film is not important, but for a film like this, it needs to be credited. It’s 200 crores, so we’ll have to wait and watch but I genuinely feel that more records will be broken in the coming days," he said.

