The Kashmir Files Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Earns Big On Day 6, Total Collection Close To Rs 80 Cr

With each passing day, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is breaking records at the box office. The film, which was released on March 11 has earned close to Rs 80 crore in just 6 days.

Yes, you read it right. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files earned Rs 19.05 crore on Wednesday. This is the highest the movie has earned ever since its release. It had earned Rs 3.55 crore, Rs 8.50 crore, and Rs 15.10 crore on its first three days. It then reported a box office of Rs 15.05 crore on Monday and Rs 18 crore on Tuesday. With this, the film’s total collection so far is Rs 79.25 crore.

The day six earning of The Kashmir Files is also higher than what Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ranveer Singh’s 83 had earned. While Sooryavanshi had earned Rs 9.55 crore on day six, Gangubai Kathiawadi and 83 had earned only Rs 6.21 crore and Rs 5.67 crore respectively on day six.

With the Holi holidays and the long weekend ahead, the earnings of The Kashmir Files is only expected to rise in the coming days. In a bid to promote the film, it has also been made tax-free in several states including Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar among others was released on March 11. It depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Recently, Anupam Kher’s wife and actor turned politician Kirron Kher also appreciated the entire cast and crew of The Kashmir Files for excellently delivering the ‘tragic truth’ of a ‘humanitarian crisis.’ “Congratulations to Vivek Agnihotri Anupam P Kher and the team of The Kashmir Files for its resounding success. The stark and tragic Truth told brilliantly moves everyone. It is the chronicling of a Humanitarian Crisis that was ignored for many years. Well done. Jai Ho" she tweeted.

